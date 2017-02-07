Man who shot at police gets 20 years in prison

Skylar Meade (Photo: Twin Falls County Jail)

A south-central Idaho man who fired shots at a Twin Falls sheriff's sergeant during a high-speed chase has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Times-News reports that 24-year-old Skylar Wade Meade of Filer received the sentence Monday in 5th District Court and must serve 10 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Meade pleaded guilty last week to aggravated assault with an enhanced penalty for the use of a deadly weapon.

Authorities say that in November, Meade fled from a traffic stop and fired several shots at Twin Falls County Sheriff's Sgt. Rick Beem.

Meade lost control of his car and fled on foot, but was quickly captured.

Meade also on Wednesday pleaded guilty to felony counts of methamphetamine possession, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a shank inside the Twin Falls County Jail.

Associated Press