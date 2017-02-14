Man who fled to Mexico gets life sentence for 1999 murder of woman in Tigard

Efrain Sanchez Diaz (Photo: Tigard police)

TIGARD, Ore. – A man who fled to Mexico and stayed there for more than a decade has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing and killing a woman at a Tigard fast-food restaurant in 1999.

Efrain Sanchez Diaz, 47, was the only suspect following the death of Maria Garcia Leonardo, according to Tigard police. At the time of the stabbing, he was known as Luis Hernandez Diaz.

However, Diaz fled to Mexico before he was identified as a suspect and he stayed there for nearly 16 years.

In 2007, Tigard police filed an affidavit asking for a Mexican Provisional Arrest Warrant. The warrant was issued six years later in 2013.

Finally in 2015, Diaz was found and arrested in Acapulco. He was extradited to the United States ten months later.

On Feb. 9, a jury unanimously found Diaz guilty of murder.

