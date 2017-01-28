Man stabbed in downtown Portland, suspect flees scene

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was stabbed in downtown Portland Saturday afternoon.
The stabbing was first reported at around 4:15 p.m. at Southwest 5th Avenue and Washington Street.
A man in his 30s was suffering from a serious injury when officers and medics arrived. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.
The suspect was described as a dark-skinned man in his 40s, with long brown hair, a mustache, a gray coat, and armed with a “lock back” knife.
Police said the suspect may be homeless, and was likely with a group of men and fled the area.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call police at 503-823-0400.
