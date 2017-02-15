NWCN
Man hired as babysitter faces charges for raping, molesting his victims

Staff , KREM 4:03 PM. PST February 15, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A man hired to babysit two young children now faces six rape and molestation charges after being accused of abusing two of his charges.

Tory Bloor, 47, faces three rape of a child charges in the first degree and three charges for child molestation in the first degree.

According to court documents, he threatened to ground the two victims if they told anyone about the abuse.

Bloor is also known as Tory Lee Steenhard, according to court documents.

He is being held in the Spokane County Jail and made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

