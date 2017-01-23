Man charged with murder for fatal shooting in Vancouver

Man arrested for fatal shooting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Police arrested a man Sunday night for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Vancouver early Sunday morning.

TJ Patrick Ferres, 55, was booked into the Clark County Jail Sunday, charged with second-degree murder.

Vancouver Police responded on Sunday at approximately 4 a.m. to the report of a shooting at a residence in the 14900 block of Northeast 5th Street.

Officers found a dead man at the scene. On Monday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department identified the victim as 37-year-old Ian Patrick McKay of Vancouver.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit conducted interviews and took Ferres into custody.

Ferres and the victim knew each other, police reported in a news release.

KGW