Santiago Martinez-Flores (Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – A man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl while she was sleeping in her bed at a Milwaukie apartment has been arrested.

Santiago Martinez-Flores, 48, was arrested in Southern California, near the border with Mexico, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Martinez-Flores was detained at the San Diego County Jail, where he will be interviewed by a Clackamas County detective. He will eventually be brought back to Oregon to face charges, the sheriff's office said.

The incident occurred the morning of Feb. 26 in an apartment at the Clackamas Trails Apartments, located at 10411 SE Cook St. in Milwaukie.

The sheriff's office had previously identified Martinez-Flores using physical evidence from the scene. Martinez-Flores has also used the aliases "Felipe Coeto" and "Isidro Ramos Flores."

The girl woke up during the assault and later gave investigators a description of the suspect.

Investigators say Martinez-Flores has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1994. He was last known to have been deported to Mexico in 2001 after serving approximately two years in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

KGW