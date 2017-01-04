Man arrested after shots fired in Jerome

Jason Seig (Photo: Jerome County Jail)

A Jerome man is in jail after shots rang out in a Jerome neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to police, around 11:40 p.m. a 36-year-old woman said she was attempting to return a wallet to Jason Seig in front of his home in the 100 block of 10th Ave. E. in Jerome. She said Seig refused to approach the vehicle and take the wallet so she tossed it out of the vehicle.

At that point the woman said Seig fired three shots from a handgun, striking her vehicle as she drove away. There was a male and female passenger in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, howver no one was injured.

Officers responded to the residence but got no response from Seig. Around 12:30 p.m. the Twin Falls County Crisis Response Team was dispatched to the home. The CRT made several attempts to contact Seig, then breached the door and placed a telephone in the home. About an hour later contact was made with one of the occupants using the phone left by the CRT.

Just after 6 a.m. Seig was taken into custody by members of the CRT. The 33-year-old Seig was arrested for aggravated assault and booked into the Jerome County Jail.

