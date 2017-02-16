Robert Stout (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE - A Boise man was arrested Thursday after the armed robbery of a credit union in Boise.

Boise police said they were called to the report of the robbery in the 500 block of Highland Street at around 1:47 p.m. They were told that a man who was armed took money from two tellers and a customer before he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Robert J. Stout, 27, was located on foot nearby, and he was arrested without incident at around 2:15 p.m. near the Greenbelt and the Parkcenter Bridge.

Police had requested that the nearby Sage Elementary School shelter in place.

Stout was booked into the Ada County Jail on three counts of robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

“We would like to thank all of the citizens who noticed what was going on and helped officers locate evidence,” said Boise Police Sgt. Justin Kendall in a news release. “Their assistance helped lead to the arrest of the suspect and we sincerely appreciate their cooperation.”

KTVB