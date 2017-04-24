Man arrested after attack at Iraqi restaurant caught on video

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The owners of an Iraqi restaurant in Northeast Portland say one of their servers was the victim of a racially motivated attack.

“I had my sister call me crying,” said Ghaith Sahib, owner of DarSalam.

Sahib said the attack happened Friday night. Two men walked into DarSalam. He said they acted bizarre, refusing to order food for nearly an hour. Sahib said there were racial slurs and profanities. Then one of the men grabbed a chair and assaulted a server. It was caught on camera.

“We were really sad about what happened,” said Sahib. “We feel sorry for the guy and we feel sorry for ourselves, too.”

Sahib’s wife is even more troubled by what happened. She is a Portland native. She says one of the restaurant’s missions is to show Portlanders Iraqis are people, too.

“We all breathe,” said Tiffany Sahib. “We all have blood in our bodies.”

Despite what happened, the Sahibs are hoping for the best for the suspect. He was identified as 40-year-old Damien Rodriguez. Customers at DarSalam say Rodriguez is a veteran. We found two veterans dining at DarSalam. They wanted to support the Sahib family and staff.

“One veteran, angry for whatever reason, whether he’s out of his head space or he’s genuinely an angry person, doesn’t represent all of us,” said Seth Grant.

Rodriguez is facing intimidation, harassment, and disorderly conduct charges. He was booked into jail and released.

