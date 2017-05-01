Lake Lowell suspect sentenced on robbery charge

Kevin Robert Tracy was sentenced Monday. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

CALDWELL - A Nampa man involved in a robbery ring that led to a man being kicked to death in a remote area near Lake Lowell last April was sentenced Monday.

Kevin Robert Tracy, 21, was ordered to serve 547 days in jail, plus 10 years of probation for his role in the events that led to the murder of 49-year-old Steven Nelson of Nampa.

Tracy pleaded guilty in February to aiding and abetting felony robbery in exchange for the state dropping additional charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

RELATED: Murder charges dropped after Lake Lowell suspect's guilty plea

Investigators say Tracy and co-defendants Kelly Schneider, Jayson Woods and Daniel Henkel put up fake ads on escort sites like Backpage.com, then robbed the victims who showed up for a sexual rendezvous.

In April, police say the group targeted Nelson, who drove out to the Gotts Point area of Lake Lowell, believing Schneider would meet him there for sex. Instead, Schneider and the other men took his wallet and car keys and forced him to strip naked, prosecutors say.

Schneider badly beat the other man, kicking him repeatedly with steel-toed boots before taking his car and leaving him at the lake. The bloodied Nelson made it to a nearby house for help and was able to describe his attackers to detectives before going into cardiac arrest and dying later that day.

RELATED: Nampa man sentenced for hate crime in death of gay man at Lake Lowell

Schneider, 23 was sentenced last week to 28 years (336 months) in federal prison for a hate crime charge of willful assault based on sexual orientation.

That sentence will run concurrent with a life sentence for first-degree murder; Schneider will spend at least 28 years behind bars before he's eligible for parole.

RELATED: "Mastermind" in deadly Lake Lowell robbery sentenced

Jayson Woods - the 29-year-old who prosecutors called the "mastermind" behind the robbery - was sentenced April 11 to life in prison, with at least 28 years before he can seek parole.

Henkel's sentencing was scheduled for Monday but was continued to next week.

KTVB