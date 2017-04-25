Korean War veteran says he was punched in road rage attack

Leonard Longstreet (Photo: Mike Benner)

GLADSTONE, Ore. -- Detectives with the Gladstone Police Department are investigating a case of road rage involving a West Linn man and an 85-year-old Korean War veteran.

“I'm glad it’s over,” said Leonard Longstreet.

Longstreet had just parked his car at the Gladstone McDonald’s when he was boxed in. He says the other driver, later identified as Eric Devries, approached his window. According to Longstreet, Devries punched him in the face twice.

“People come out of McDonald’s like crazy,” he said. “Call the cops.”

Longstreet says Devries was upset with him for not giving Devries the right of way moments earlier on a nearby road. Devries told responding officers he was sorry for what happened.

“Road rage can really get the best of us and just don’t act out,” said Carl Bell of the Gladstone Police Department. “It’s not worth it.”

Longstreet says he has seen a lot in his life but never anything like this.

“It’s scary,” said Longstreet who suffered a busted lip in the assault. “Guy may come after me again or something.”

KGW believes it is worth mentioning Devries owns a company that does work on broadcast towers. He has done work for several broadcasters in the past including KGW.

