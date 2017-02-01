Kitsap detectives seek help in quadruple homicide investigation

From left: Johnathon Higgins, Christale Careaga, and Hunter Schaap. (Credit: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. – Kitsap County Sheriff's Detectives are seeking video and any information the public might have about a quadruple homicide.

Four members of a blended family were found murdered Saturday.

A 911 call led investigators to a home in the 13400 block of Tenino Drive West Saturday. They found a fire at the home, and eventually discovered Christale Lynn Careaga, 37, Johnathon F. Higgins, 16, and Hunter E. Schaap, 16. All three had been murdered, according to Det. Lt. Earl Smith.

Investigators found a burnt out pickup truck with a body inside Sunday. It was discovered on a tree farm on Northeast Dewatto-Holly Road, south of Forest Springs Road in Mason County. Detectives said the victim was John Careaga, 43.

"We do not believe at this time, based on the investigation and the evidence that we have, that it was a random act. We think that maybe they had more interest in John only, because he was isolated and located in a different location," said Det. Lt. Smith.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is seeking video from between Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. of the following streets: Gold Creek Road, Bear Creek Dewatto Road, Dewatto Road, Dewatto-Holly Road, Elfendahl Pass Road, Tahuya Blacksmith Road, and Tee Lake Road.

"We are looking to see if the victim's vehicle was in that area," said Smith.

The Careaga family runs Juanito's Taco Shop in Bremerton, and John and Christale have been familiar faces there. Now the taco shop is closed, and a memorial for the victims is growing outside.

Hunter Schaap, who attended North Kitsap High School, is being remembered on campus. He played football for North Kitsap and lettered twice, playing running back and linebacker. He also played baseball for two years.

"He was a good athlete that played really hard and loved being a Viking. He loved playing with his brothers," said Coach Jeff Weible.

The school made counseling services available for staff and students.

Anyone with information about the case should call in tips to Detective Lissa Gundrum at (360) 337-5669 x11.

