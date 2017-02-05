Judge orders no sex for Twin Falls man convicted of rape

TWIN FALLS - A south-central Idaho judge has ordered a 19-year-old man not to have sex with anyone except the person he's married to as part of his sentencing for statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The Times-News reports in a story on Sunday that Cody Duane Scott Herrera of Twin Falls received the sentence in 5th District Court.

Judge Randy Stoker sentenced Herrera to five to 15 years in prison but suspended the sentence for a one-year rider program.

If the unmarried Herrera completes the program, he'll be released on probation, which requires celibacy unless he weds.

Stoker says the probation condition is needed because Herrera told presentence investigators he's had 34 sexual partners.

Herrera in March pleaded guilty to statutory rape of the 14-year-old girl.

KTVB