Idaho man sentenced to 12 years for killing son-in-law

Jimmie O’Neal Sr (Photo: Gooding County Jail)

GOODING, Idaho - A man who says he accidentally shot his son-in-law has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Times-News reports 62-year-old Jimmie O'Neal Sr. had been sentenced Tuesday. His attorney had requested probation and prosecutors wanted three to 10 years, but District Judge Eric Wildman rejected both arguments.

O'Neal Sr. pleaded guilty earlier this year to voluntary manslaughter. He maintained his innocence, but admitted prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. O'Neal Sr. has consistently said he shot Steven Michael Lawrence accidentally during an argument about Lawrence's continued abuse of O'Neal's daughter.

Wildman had said O'Neal brought his gun to the argument because he knew Lawrence carried. He had said O'Neal was "prepared to engage in a shootout."

O'Neal Sr. is eligible for parole after six years.

Associated Press