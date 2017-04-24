A hash oil explosion blew a man's garage door off in Beaverton. (Photo: Beaverton police, KGW)

BEAVERTON, Ore. – A Beaverton man was treated for burns after a hash oil explosion blew the door off his garage and into the street Monday night.

Police and firefighters responded to multiple reports of an explosion at 14890 Bonnie Brea St. around 9 p.m.

The 26-year-old man told police he was lighting his water heater and it exploded, according to Beaverton police spokesman Mike Rowe.

Police determined the explosion was caused by a hash oil production, Rowe said.

No one else was injured.

The man’s name has not been released.

