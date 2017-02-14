Handcuffed Salem woman steals police car and crashes, police say

The stolen Salem police car. (Photo: Salem police, KGW)

SALEM, Ore. – A Salem woman managed to steal a police car and lead officers on a brief chase after she was arrested and handcuffed for a parole violation Tuesday afternoon.

Now Rebecca J. Payne, 25, faces many more charges.

The incident began when officers arrived at a motel and took Payne into custody at around 3:15 p.m., according to Lt. Dave Okada with Salem police.

Payne was complaining of severe pain, so officers “took measures to alleviate her discomfort as much as possible and modified the application of the handcuffs on her,” Okada said in a news release. Officers also opened the police car windows.

While officers were talking with other people at the scene, Payne manipulated her handcuffs and escaped from the back of the police car. She then got into the driver’s seat and drove off, police said.

Officers followed Payne in her stolen car for a short distance, but said they stopped the pursuit out of concern for the public’s safety because she was driving erratically.

Police found the car crashed into landscaping materials near the intersection of Sunnyview Road NE and Childs Avenue. Payne was found hiding a short distance away and taken into custody.

In addition toher parole violation, Payne now faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and escape.

KGW