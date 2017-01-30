Former Boise County prosecutor pleads guilty to felony DUI

Jolene Maloney (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE -- Boise County's former top prosecutor pleaded guilty to felony DUI Friday.

Jolene Maloney, 41, stepped down from her position as county prosecutor after her arrest last year. She had previously been convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence in 2012 and again 2013, making the most recent charge a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, Maloney was pulled over by Idaho State Police April 7 driving 52 mph in a 35 mph zone. She refused to perform field sobriety tests after the trooper noted the smell of alcohol coming from her car.

Maloney later agreed to perform the tests, and failed them all. Her blood alcohol content was measured at .182/.183, more than double Idaho's legal limit of .08.

Maloney has been free on a $50,000 bond since shortly after her arrest.

Sentencing is set for March 17. Felony DUI is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

