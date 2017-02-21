Federal judge sets March 8 deadline on document decision

Gavel, scales of justice and law books -- stock image. (Photo: BrianAJackson, Thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Attorneys for the U.S. government have until March 8 to decide whether they will keep some records secret about the relationship between the CIA and two psychologists from Spokane hired to develop harsh interrogation methods in the war on terror.



U.S. District Judge Justin Quackenbush set the deadline Monday for attorneys to make their case to keep secret documents pertaining to the CIA's relationship with Bruce Jessen and James Mitchell.



The documents were requested by the attorneys representing Jessen and Mitchell in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of three men who contend they were tortured using techniques designed by the psychologists.



The lawsuit was filed in 2015 by the ACLU on behalf of Suleiman Abdullah Salim, Mohamed Ahmed Ben Soud and the estate of Gul Rahman

Associated Press