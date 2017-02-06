Explaining how judges decide sentences in Idaho

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- A man convicted of killing a Spokane father and his two young daughters when he crashed into their minivan after drinking was sentenced to seven years last week.

Ryan Turner pleaded guilty three counts of vehicular manslaughter in 2016 after he drove the wrong way on Highway 95 near Athol. He ran into Matthew Baroni, 33, and his two daughters, 8-year-old Madilyn and 6-year-old Molly.

The judge sentenced Turner to seven years, one year “fixed” and six years “indeterminate.” The case caught the attention of KREM 2, as we wondered why Turner would spend just one year in jail before being eligible for parole.

“It’s disbelief,” said Catherin Abrego, a sister and aunt to the victims killed in the crash. “I don’t understand how it could only be one year fixed.”

The system - called “unified sentencing” - as it turns out, is something the Idaho state legislature put into place.

“There was a general view that people were being eligible for parole too soon,” explained Susan Weeks, a Coeur d’Alene attorney and former prosecutor.

She said that in 1986, state lawmakers started requiring judges to hand out sentences with a period of “fixed time.”

“This is not unique to Idaho, but it’s not a majority of states that have it,” said Weeks.

At least half of the states in the U.S. use some form of determinate sentencing, according to Weeks research. In Idaho, it ultimately comes down to the judge’s discretion when handing down a sentence.

“The punishment must also fit the person,” said Lansing Haynes, the district court judge in Turner’s sentencing. “Otherwise we would simply punish any other individual the same way for the same crime.”

“If a man with Mr. Turners character and record and his life gets the maximum sentence, then what does the man get that has a string of DUIs on his history?” asked Haynes.

While Turner will be eligible for parole after his “fixed” year, it does not guarantee he will actually get it. It is still up to the discretion of a parole commission.

Washington state uses a different sentencing system, Weeks said. They have a sentencing manual which offers specific guidance on how to determine the appropriate standard sentence range for a felony offense by identifying the seriousness level of the offense and by "scoring" the offender's criminal history.

