Deputies seek suspects in separate burglary cases

BOISE -- The Ada County Sheriff's Office is turning to local residents for help identifying four people suspected in area thefts.

The first incident happened at about 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Stage Stop east of Boise. Deputies say two men went into a custom knife and leather shop inside the Stage Stop and broke into a locked case. The pair got away with five knives, according to investigators.

Surveillance video shows one of the men with a hood pulled up over his head. The other man has a shaved head.

The men got out of a white passenger van before the theft.

A second burglary happened just before 2 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Maverik store at Cloverdale and Lake Hazel roads. According to the sheriff's office, one of the men asked the store clerk to make fresh coffee. When the clerk walked over to the coffee area, the other man reached over the counter and grabbed several scratch-off lottery tickets.

The two men then paid for a few other items with cash, and left the store in a black BMW sedan.

Deputies describe the man who took the tickets as bald, and wearing green pants and a dark jacket. The other man was wearing a gray sweatshirt and a Pittsburgh Steelers hat.

Anyone with information on either burglary can call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.

