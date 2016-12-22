Deputies: Ontario man caught with stolen guns, tools, vehicles

Mario Rojas (Photo: Malheur County Jail)

ONTARIO, Ore -- Investigators with the Malheur County Sheriff's Office say they have nabbed the man responsible for a recent string of rural burglaries in Malheur County.

Mario Rojas, 30, was arrested Wednesday after deputies pulled him over in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators say they identified Rojas as a suspect after his vehicle was caught on surveillance video at Cairo Self Storage in Ontario, where several units hads been burglarized. Sheriff's deputies figured out where the suspect lived and were conducting surveillance on the house when Rojas left the home in the stolen car.

The deputies performed a traffic stop a short time later. Rojas was charged with unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle and outstanding misdemeanor warrants, and booked into the Malheur County Jail. More charges are pending, deputies say.

Possession of stolen property charges are also pending against 32-year-old Cassandra Goodman of Ontario, deputies say.

After getting a search warrant to search a home on 1906 Brady Court in Ontario, deputies found between $80,000 and $100,000 worth of stolen property.

Investigators say they found two vehicles, ATV's, motorcycles, guns, a gun safe, tools and shop equipment. Another stolen vehicle that had been abandoned on Highway 201 northwest of Weiser was also recovered.

Deputies worked for 26 hours straight working on the case and recovering the stolen property, according to the sheriff's office. The recovered items will be returned to their rightful owners.

Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe expressed his thanks to the investigators from multiple agencies who had helped close the case.



