Death penalty considered for men accused of shooting teen

Gerardo Chavez and Jose Alvarez (Photo: Twin Falls County Jail)

Prosecutors are considering seeking the death penalty against two Buhl men accused of killing a high school student last year.

The Times-News reports that 19-year-old Gerardo Raul Chavez and 20-year-old Jose Daniel Alvarez pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to felony counts of murder and intimidating a witness. The pair is accused of the May 7 drive-by shooting of 15-year-old Vason Lee Widaman.

Prosecutor Grant Loebs has 60 days to decide whether or not he will seek capital punishment for the two men.

During Wednesday's hearing, attorneys said a trial for the ben will likely begin July 11. They each face up to life in prison for the charges against them if Loebs does not seek the death penalty.

