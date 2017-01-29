Dead man found in river in Cowlitz County

Police lights during the day (generic image) (Photo: m-gucci)

KELSO, Wash. -- The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a group of people found a dead man in the Coweeman River in Cowlitz County on Saturday.

The body was recovered by police from the river a few miles past the end of Rose Valley Road, about 15 miles east of Kelso, Washington.

This is a developing story. Police said they will release more information about the case when it is available.

KGW