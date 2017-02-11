Couple that ordered Starbucks evacuated same couple in Jantzen Beach Safeway incident

Rodney Allen Smith (left) and Lisa Grier (right) (Photo: PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Starbucks store in Southeast Portland was evacuated Saturday morning due to a couple in a mental health crisis, police said.

According to Sgt. Pete Simpson with Portland police, a man and woman entered Starbucks at Southeast Milwaukie Avenue and Bybee Boulevard at 10:39 a.m. The man ordered everyone leave "before anything bad happened." The store was evacuated and the couple was taken into custody at 11:11 a.m.

Simpson later identified the couple as Rodney Allen Smith, 48, and Lisa Grier, also 48. The pair was involved in a similar incident at Safeway on Jantzen Beach on Feb. 3.

Background: Safeway at Jantzen Beach evacuated

Smith and Grier were taken to the Multnomah County Jail on coercion charges. Smith was also booked on theft charges.

A Starbucks employee told KGW the couple was not armed. No one was physically hurt and the store re-opened at 2 p.m.

Police said help is available for people suffering mental health crises or suicidal thoughts. The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available 24 hours a day at 503-988-4888.

A person being taken into custody outside of Starbucks in Southeast Porltand Saturday morning (Photo: Rod Stevens)

