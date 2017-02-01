Coeur d'Alene gas station worker tackles car burglary suspect

Gas station employee tackles car burglary suspect (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene gas station employee tackled and a detained a man who was trying to carjack a woman on Monday morning.

Coeur d’Alene Police officers responded to several car burglaries around 8:45 a.m. An officer was able to locate the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and West Ironwood Drive. When to officer tried to stop the car, the driver, later identified as Dwight Higgins, began to drive off at a high rate of speed.

Officials said the SUV Higgins was driving drove over the guardrail as he was trying to turn onto the westbound I-90 onramp at exit 11. Then, the SUV got stuck in the snow. Police said Higgins and his passenger, Victoria Calloway, fled on foot.

Higgins ran to an occupied car that was stopped at the Conoco gas station on West Appleway Avenue and broke the window trying to get inside, according to authorities.

Police said Travis Morris and a customer saw what happened and were able to detain Higgins until police arrive. A local business man was able to capture the incident on his dash cam.

"I saw the two individuals climbing up over that snow berm. And I thought it was just a young couple screwing around," said Morris."I started grappling with him and finally got him into a chokehold and pulled him to the ground along with another customer of mine that was in the store."

Morris and the customer didn't have a problem then detaining Higgins until authorities showed up and arrested him minutes later. Nobody was hurt. Morris said he's doing just fine physically, he's a little sore.

WARNING: This video contains strong language.

Calloway was also located at the gas station. The two were eventually placed under arrest and taken to the Kootenai County Jail. Higgins was booked for three counts of burglary, robbery, eluding, and leaving the scene of an accident. Calloway was booked for three counts of burglary and criminal conspiracy. Both suspects are from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

KREM