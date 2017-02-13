Chase ends with shots fired near Filer

Dennis Barnes (Photo: Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office)

FILER - A Twin Falls County deputy fired shots at a man who authorities say led law enforcement on a pursuit south of of Filer on Sunday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Dennis L. Barnes, of Buhl, was not injured in the shooting, but was transported to a Boise hospital via air ambulance for "non-gunshot injuries sustained during the incident."

The chase began just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday when a Filer police officer attempted a traffic stop on Barnes' vehicle. As a second officer arrived on scene, Barnes sped off, leading officers from the Filer and Buhl police departments on a chase, officials said.

Lori Stewart, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies joined the chase as it made its way south of town on 2250 East. It ended when Barnes took a dead-end road, ran off the road and came to an abrupt stop. That's when the deputy opened fire.

Stewart could not say whether Barnes was armed, or why the deputy discharged his weapon, citing the active investigation by the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force.

Barnes was flown to Saint Alphonsus hospital in Boise for undisclosed injuries. Once he is released, officials expect him to be transported back to Twin Falls where he will be held on an outstanding $100,000 warrant for failure to appear on a charge of grand theft by deception, and to face new charges in connection to Sunday's pursuit.

The deputy who fired his gun has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard protocol after an officer-involved shooting.

KTVB