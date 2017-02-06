John David Wurdemann (Photo: Malheur County Sheriff's Office)

ONTARIO - A man wanted for violating parole in connection with a brutal attack along Interstate 84 in 2000 was arrested Sunday night after leading police on a chase in eastern Oregon.

Oregon State Police said they received an attempt to locate John David Wurdemann, 46, of Twin Falls, who had warrants for his arrest for the parole violation and unlawful possession of a firearm out of Twin Falls.

Police had received credible information that Wurdemann was possibly traveling on U.S. 20 between Burns and Ontario.

OSP, deputies from the Harney County Sheriff's Office and the Malheur County Sheriff's Office, and a Bureau of Land Management agent tried to locate the Ford F-150 pickup that Wurdemann was reportedly driving.

The pickup was found at around 8:45 p.m. parked off the shoulder of U.S. 20 near milepost 163.

Stormy Raine Allen

John David Wurdemann



Police said Wurdemann accelerated and fled east on U.S. 20 as law enforcement pulled in behind the pickup. Wurdemann drove at speeds ranging from around 50-100 m.p.h. He was driving recklessly, and often drove into the oncoming lanes of travel and into the path of oncoming vehicles.

Several items, including a loaded firearm, were thrown from the pickup and were later recovered by the Harney County Sheriff's Office.

Spike strips were deployed at milepost 216, the two driver's side tires were flattened and the pickup veered off the right shoulder and into a snowdrift at milepost 218.

Wurdemann was arrested without incident and booked into the Malheur County Jail on felony charges of attempting to elude in a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and the two nationwide felony warrants for the parole violation and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also charged with reckless driving and recklessly endangering another.

Stormy Raine Allen, 22, of Twin Falls was also arrested without incident and booked into the Malheur County Jail. She was charged with attempt to elude in a vehicle (Felony), felon in possession of a firearm (Felony), hindering prosecution (Felony), tampering with evidence, offensive littering and Interfering with a police officer.

The pickup was towed to the OSP office in Ontario, where it was secured. The investigation is ongoing.

Both lanes of U.S 20. at milepost 218 were blocked for about 15 minutes while Wurdemann and Allen were arrested.

Wurdemann was one of four people convicted in the 2000 attack of motorist Linda LeBrane. They were accused of running LeBrane off the road before beating and stabbing her, setting her car on fire, and leaving her to die.



