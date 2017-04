A-Yo (Photo: Nampa police)

NAMPA - Police are asking for the public's help to find a dog that was stolen in Nampa.

A-Yo is a black-and-white, un-neutered male. He's 3 years old and is microchipped.

The suspect vehicle is a blue Honda Fit.

His family is very upset, so if you have any information or know where A-Yo is, you're asked to call Nampa police at 465-2257 and refer to case #N17-22291

KTVB