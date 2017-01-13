Caldwell man in AMBER Alert case pleads guilty to making child porn

Jason Travis Simon (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

CALDWELL -- A Caldwell man who spent weeks on the run last summer with his girlfriend and three young children is headed to prison.

Jason Travis Simon, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to eight counts of producing sexually exploitative material involving children and on count of sexual abuse of a child. He had originally faced a total of 13 felony charges, but several were dismissed as part of a plea deal, officials say.

Simon and 36-year-old Sarah Joy Dunn left town in June after learning police were investigating him for creating child pornography. The couple took Simon's son, 6, and Dunn's adoptive son and daughter, 10 and 8, with them, sparking an AMBER Alert and a multi-state hunt for the missing children.

Simon, Dunn and the kids were found three weeks later at a campground in Vail, Colorado. Dunn pleaded guilty to felony custodial interference Dec. 20.

Simon faces up to 25 years in prison for the sexual abuse charge and up 30 years for each of the child pornography counts. His sentencing is set for March 27.

