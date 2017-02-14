Caldwell man gets more than 10 years in prison for beating girlfriend

Michael Pollard (Photo: Canyon County Prosecutor's Office)

CALDWELL -- A Caldwell man convicted of domestic violence was sentenced Tuesday to ten-and-a-half years in prison.

Michael P. Pollard, 49, will have to spend at least five years behind bars before he can become eligible for parole.

According to the Canyon County Prosecutor's Office, Pollard was arrested in June after beating up his girlfriend at the apartment they shared. Police say Pollard had been drinking when the couple got into an argument about money.

The woman told police Pollard pushed her into an entertainment center and broke her phone before punching her repeatedly in the face. Police say she was hit several times in the nose and right eye before she could get away. The woman asked a neighbor to call 911.

Meanwhile, Pollard grabbed a backpack full of his girlfriend's belongings and took off on a bicycle, police said. He was later caught and arrested.

Pollard was on felony probation at the tme of the assault. He was convicted of felony domestic violence with traumatic injury and misdemeanor petit theft in December.

"Mr. Pollard has a long history of breaking the law that includes prior instances of domestic violence," Prosecutor Bryan Taylor said in a press release. "It's an issue we take very seriously here in Canyon County, and I'm hopeful today's sentence will send the message that people who commit domestic violence will be punished and held accountable for their actions."

In addition to the prison time, Pollard was ordered to have no contact with his victim and pay $1,590 in restitution.

