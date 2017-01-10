Burglary suspect tries to steal money for bus ticket to escape snow

022311_Spokane-snow.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- Deputies arrested a transient man after he broke into a business on South Vista Road and tried to burglarize the place. The suspect told a deputy it was all in an attempt to escape the snow.

Jonah Edera, 39, is suspected of breaking into a business on the 200 block of South Vista Road. When deputies got there, they found the front glass door of the business was shattered and Edera was inside.

Deputies took Edera into custody without incident.

Without being asked, Edera told a deputy he had used a wooden pallet to break the glass door and explained he was looking for money to buy a bus ticket to get somewhere that didn’t have all the snow.

Edera is being held in Spokane County Jail on a second degree burglary charge.

KREM