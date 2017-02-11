Burglary suspect caught in the act, Garden City police say

(Photo: Ada Co. Sheriff's Office)

A Meridian man is in jail on felony burglary and vandalism-related charges -- accused of breaking into a business in Garden City.

The Garden City Police Department says that officers responded to a call about a burglary in progress just after 7:30 p.m. Friday on North Sawyer Avenue near East 52nd Street.

The business' employees reported the burglary, saying they had just returned to the closed and locked business to find an unknown man inside.

Police say the employees detained the man and called police.

Officers took 26-year-old Andrew David Middleton into custody without further incident.

They say Middleton had forced his way into the business through an outside door, and that he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police also say that several doors inside the business had been forced open, and that numerous tools belonging to the business had been moved from shelves and gathered together.

Also, several breakers had been removed from the business' electrical panel.

Employees estimate that the business suffered several thousand dollars in damage.

In a statement sent Saturday morning, Garden City Police Lt. Abe Blount said police and the employees "were fortunate that Middleton did not attempt a confrontation with the employees in this incident and surrendered without resistance."

"These are dangerous encounters for the victims as well as the suspect," Blount said. "We commend the employees for their bravery as they made this apprehension a success. However, we also want everyone to know the potential risks when confronting burglary suspects. Middleton is also lucky that he was not electrocuted while removing circuit breakers from the electrical panel."

Middleton was booked into the Ada County Jail Friday night on charges of burglary and malicious injury to property; both are felony charges.

Middleton is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2017 KTVB