Boise State football player arrested on domestic violence charge

BOISE -- A Boise State linebacker is in the Ada County Jail after he was arrested overnight.

Kameron Dante Miles, 22, is charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. He was booked into the jail at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday.

Details about the alleged assault were not immediately available from Boise Police.

Miles, who is from Mesquite, Texas, went to Texas A&M his freshman year. He transferred to Butler Community College in 2014 before signing a letter of intent to play at Boise State in 2015.

In his first year on campus, Miles appeared in 12 games and made six starts as a redshirt sophomore. He recorded 25 tackles and three pass breakups.

This last season, his playing time and production dipped. Miles did appear in 11 games, but he did not make a single start and only finished the season with 11 total tackles.

Wednesday's arrest comes just one week after Miles pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. He was arrested on that misdemeanor charge in January, and was sentenced to one day in jail.

Miles is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for an initial arraignment.

