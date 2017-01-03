Boise rape suspect held on $500,000 bond

Christopher Harvey makes his first court appearance via video conference on Tuesday. Harvey is accused of battering and raping a woman and stealing car. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A man accused of forcing himself on a woman then stealing a car last weekend is staying in jail on a $500,000 bond.

22-year-old Christopher Harvey appeared in an Ada County courtroom Tuesday afternoon on felony rape and grand theft charges.

Boise Police say Harvey battered a woman early Saturday morning in Nampa, then drove the victim to Boise where he forced her into a sexual act.

The woman got away and called police while Harvey was in a convenience store. Police say Harvey then stole a car on Lemhi Street. That car was found stuck in a snowbank about two hours later, and Harvey was arrested nearby.

MORE: Boise man accused of raping woman, stealing car

In court on Tuesday, Deputy Prosecutor Tony Klinger said Harvey confessed to the crimes during his interviews with police and admitted to using meth the day before the alleged attack.

"He admitted to using methamphetamine on (Dec. 30)," Klinger said. "He admitted to grabbing the victim and hitting her in the stomach and the mouth, and he also admitted that he kneed her in the back. He admitted grabbing her head by the hair and forcing it toward his genital area as was reported. He also admitted to stealing the vehicle."

The woman was treated at hospital. Prosecutors say Harvey had been living with the victim before his arrest. He moved to Idaho two months ago from Nevada, where he was convicted on burglary charges in 2012.

Harvey's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Copyright 2016 KTVB