Boise police: Home invasion suspects hurt in fight involving hatchet, gun

Boise Police (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Two home invasion suspects were transported to a hospital Friday evening after a fight involving a hatchet and a gun, Boise police said.

Police responded at 6:03 p.m. to a report of a stabbing and a home invasion on Foothill Drive near North Greer Street.

The homeowner reportedly arrived at the residence and found the suspects in the house.

It's believed that the homeowner and suspects know each other.

Police said there was a disagreement and a fight involving a hatchet and a gun. The suspects were both injured with the hatchet and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

They were being treated at a hospital.

The homeowner wasn't injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

