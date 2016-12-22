Army deserter wanted for wife's murder may be in Oregon

John Blauvelt (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A U.S. Army deserter accused of murdering his estranged wife in South Carolina may be in Oregon, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

John Tufton Blauvelt, 28, allegedly killed his wife on Oct. 24. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 18.

Investigators said Blauvelt, a former active duty army recruiter now classified as a deserter, left South Carolina with a 17-year-old girl sometime in early November. The girl was found safe in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 12. She told authorities that Blauvelt was with her that morning, but he left and never returned.

U.S. Marshals believe Blauvelt is traveling alone without a vehicle. He is considered armed and dangerous. Blauvelt is likely hitchhiking or traveling by bus, and he could be anywhere along the West Coast camping in parks or homeless camps, Marshals said. He is likely panhandling or seeking work where he is paid in cash.





Blauvelt is 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his chest, left wrist and right arm.

He is known to use the following names: Blue Blauvelt, John Bluefields, Vincent Mendoza and Victor Sacceti.

Anyone with information on Blauvelt’s location is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 1-800-336-0102. A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to Blauvelt’s capture.

KGW