ACSO: Kuna man stabbed woman, then himself

KUNA -- A Kuna man is behind bars after investigators say he attacked a woman with a knife Friday night, then stabbed himself.
Kuna Police officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing at a home near the intersection of Linder and Deer Flat roads at about 11:30 p.m. , according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. At a house nearby, they found a woman bleeding from several wounds on her arms.
The victim told police that 63-year-old William Franklin Mitchell had stabbed her, but that she had managed to get away and run to a neighbor's house, where the occupants called 911.
The woman also told officers that Mitchell had threatened to hurt himself.
Officers went to Mitchell's home, set up a perimeter, and tried to contact him, but got no response. Police say there was blood visible on the door.
A short time later, police went inside the unlocked home and found Mitchell lying unmoving on the bed. Investigators say he had a knife wound near his neck.
Both Mitchell and the woman were taken to a local hospital. The woman's injuries are not life-threatening, police say.
After getting treatment for his injury, Mitchell was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated battery. His bond was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 8. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.
