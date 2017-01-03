ACSO: Boise man jailed after 3-year-old found living in dangerous conditions

Jeffery Hunter (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE -- A Boise man is facing charges after deputies say they found his 3-year-old daughter living in dangerous conditions.

Jeffery Thomas Hunter, 28, is facing a felony charge of injury to a child.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office was called out to a house near Five Mile Road and Tanglewood Drive at about 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of living conditions inside Hunter's home.

Deputies say they discovered syringes and methamphetamine had been left in places where the toddler had easy access to them, and the house was dirty and unsanitary.

Deputies say there were holes in the walls, dirty carpet and an odor of marijuana inside the home. During a search, investigators say they found a syringe on a chair within easy reach of the girl, along with a knife on the counter and exposed wires coming from an electircal outlet.

According to the ACSO, the house had no running water or a working toilet, and the toilet and tub had fecal matter on them. Hunter also told investigators he was using the oven to heat the house because the furnace was broken.

Deputies reported seeing the oven turned on and the oven door left open while they were in the house.

The 3-year-old was declared to be in imminent danger and was taken into the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Hunter was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. His initial appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted, he could face up to 14 years in prison.

Copyright 2016 KTVB