32 pounds of pot found in U-Haul during I-84 traffic stop

Pot bust (Photo: ACSO)

BOISE -- Two men from out-of-state are behind bars after police say they found more than 30 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-84 Friday afternoon.

Dylan Michael James and Jonathan David Burcham, both 24, are each facing felony drug trafficking charges.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, an Idaho State Police trooper pulled over an eastbound U-Haul truck at about 4:30 p.m., just east of Boise. The trooper called for an ACSO drug dog to come out to the scene.

ACSO Deputy Tim Cooper and K-9 Doc arrived a short time later. Doc walked around the truck and detected the possible odor of marijuana, according to the sheriff's office.

During a search of the U-Haul, officers found a taped-up plastic bin in the back of the truck. Inside were multiple baggies containing about 32 pounds of marijuana.

James, a resident of Forest Grove, Oregon and Burcham, of Peoria, Arizona were taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail. A preliminary hearing for the suspects will be set for later this month.

KTVB