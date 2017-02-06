3 deny charges in deadly Garden City shooting

Paul Russell (Photo: Courtesy of Melodie Brown)

BOISE -- Two men and a woman facing murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Meridian resident have pleaded not guilty.

Mykle Blumenshine, 28, entered not guilty pleas Wednesday to second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, while 34-year-old Lyle Croson and 27-year-old Elena Ann Pena both pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Croson also denied felony charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Only Blumenshine and Croson are accused of shooting at 30-year-old Paul Wyatt Russell Jr., who died Oct. 20, 2016 when one of the rounds struck him in the head. But prosecutors say it was Pena who called the two men out to the intersection of West 39th and Stockton streets after quarreling with Russell's friend.

It's not clear whether Russell, who had just arrived at the intersection when the shooting happened, was the intended target. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Prosecutor Shelley Akamatsu previously told a judge that witnesses to the shooting said Pena laughed and said "I told you so" after Russell's shooting, before leaving with the two men.

Akamatsu said investigators determined the round that killed Russell was fired from Blumenshine's gun. But all three suspects will face the same maximum penalty - up to life in prison - if convicted of the murder charges.

"They're treated just like the shooter," she said of Pena and Croson.

All three suspects are due back in court March 22.

