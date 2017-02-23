$2M in meth found in MCSO's biggest drug bust ever

(Photo: Tim Gordon)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- During two simultaneous raids in Gresham and Southeast Portland Wednesday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office confiscated nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of heroin.

It was the biggest drug bust ever for the sheriff's office, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The meth came from Mexico in liquid form and was processed locally. The street value is estimated at more than $2 million. The heroin was worth about $30,000.

An investigation into the operation began earlier this year and the two buildings were raided at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three people were arrested.

We will update this story as more details are provided.

We're looking at a lot of meth and cash in Troutdale today courtesy @MultCoSO . Will be telling you about the bust @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/bkvpf45Voq — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonKGW) February 23, 2017

