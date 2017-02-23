NWCN
Close

$2M in meth found in MCSO's biggest drug bust ever

KGW 1:43 PM. PST February 23, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- During two simultaneous raids in Gresham and Southeast Portland Wednesday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office confiscated nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of heroin.

It was the biggest drug bust ever for the sheriff's office, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The meth came from Mexico in liquid form and was processed locally. The street value is estimated at more than $2 million. The heroin was worth about $30,000.

An investigation into the operation began earlier this year and the two buildings were raided at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three people were arrested.

We will update this story as more details are provided. 

KGW


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories