Cooking squirrel with blowtorch costs woman's insurance $300K

Oct. 2012 fire at Clearview Apartments caused more than $2 million in damage (Photo: WZZM)

MICHIGAN -- It's now known how much a woman's insurance will have to pay for a fire at a Holland-area apartment complex that was caused by her boyfriend, who was trying to blowtorch a squirrel.

The fire happened in October 2012 as the tenant's boyfriend was using a propane torch to take the fur off a squirrel, but the torch ended up lighting off a fire that caused $2 million in damage.

At one point, the state court of appeals approved a $2 million settlement in favor of the apartment complex owners. The Holland Sentinel reports, however, that ruling was reversed last August.

According to the Sentinel, the woman's renters insurance carrier and the complex owners recently settled the case for $300,000.

