KREM 2 presents check to Second Harvest (Photo: KREM)

On Wednesday, KREM celebrated National Giving Day. It's a day for all of us to think about ways we can help those who are in need in our community.

KREM 2 decided to spend some time saying thank you to the many organizations and volunteers who do that every day.

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

KREM