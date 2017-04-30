Idaho Gives 2017 looks to break fundraising record

BOISE - Last year, Idahoans donated roughly $1 million dollars to more than 800 nonprofits and charities for Idaho Gives, a 24-hour fundraising event. The year before, it was about $1.1 million.

Now in its fifth year, the statewide fundraiser is looking to break its own record, with a goal of $1.2 million.

This year's Idaho Gives is set for Thursday, May 4 from midnight to midnight. All donations go through the Idaho Gives website, where you can search hundreds of local nonprofits. You can even schedule your donation in advance.

Last year's big winners included Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, which gathered around $32,000 in donations, claiming the top spot among large nonprofits. Meanwhile, The Idaho Humane Society attracted the highest amount of donors, with 358 people giving more than $19,400.

KTVB