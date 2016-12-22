Commissioners vote to make Multnomah County a sanctuary county

Latino Milenio demonstration at Portland City Hall (Photo: Julia Reihs/juliareihs.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Multnomah County commissioners voted to make the county a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants and refugees. A resolution passed Thursday morning, and the vote was unanimous.

Commissioner Loretta Smith says this is about making sure people can get the services they need, regardless of their status.

“I have no idea what the repercussions are, but when you are standing for the right thing, and to do the good thing for your community, you always are on the right side of policy, and politics, as well,” Smith said.

Related: What is a Sanctuary City and what does it mean in Portland?

Smith says, after Donald Trump won the presidential election, the commissioners got a lot of calls from people fearing they could not use the county's services or risk deportation.

Smith says she wants people to know its ok to do so, regardless of status, from health care to homeless services and domestic violence shelters. The county also stopped jail holds for Immigration and Customs Enforcement years ago, but Smith says it seems a lot of people forgot about that.

“We are not holding folks for ICE. We don't police for our immigration departments. We are a safety net government that's here to help the people. We want to make sure that they know – we have their back and we are going to help them as best we can,” Smith said.

This comes after Mayor-elect Ted Wheeler recently said Portland will stay a sanctuary city, even though President-elect Donald Trump made a campaign promise to take away federal funds from cities that protect undocumented immigrants.

KGW