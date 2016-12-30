Clackamas woman missing since Tuesday, family says

CLACKAMAS, Ore. -- The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are investigating the case of a missing Clackamas woman who has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday.
The family of Merrilee Cooley said a friend went to check on her Wednesday and found Cooley's Clackamas home unlocked and in disarray, with her purse emptied out, furniture turned over and one of her slippers outside. The friend said her car and car keys were also gone.
"It's totally not her at all," said Peggy Husman, a decades-long friend. "Somebody always knows if she'll be gone overnight. She contacts somebody; either the gal next door, the guy across the street, she calls me and tells me what she's going to do, something."
Cooley's son is worried sick. Bryan Eilers and his family visited his mother from Lebabon over the holidays, both on Christmas and the following day. He said his mother loves people, especially children, and they love her back.
The family said Cooley may be with her car, a black 2010 Kia Optima sedan with Oregon license number 126 FGC.
"We're all hoping she drives up in her car so we can go out and shake her and say, 'what in the world have you been doing?" Husman said.
A walker and a wheelchair, which Cooley uses to get around, were both at the home, in addition to her Life Alert necklace, cell phone and wallet.
Cooley is described by her family as 5-foot-1 and about 200 pounds.
If anyone has information about Cooley's whereabouts, please call the Clackamas County Police at 503-655-8211 or 503-723-4949.
