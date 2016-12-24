NWCN
Chef Yvonne's Shuga Cookies

December 24, 2016

Ingredients 

  • 2 cups of sugar
  • 2 1/2 cups of all purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 14 Tablespoons (1 3/4 sticks ) unsalted butter softened
  • 2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 eggs

Process

  1. Heat oven to 350. Put 1/2 cup sugar in a separate bowl. Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together, set aside.
  2. Beat the butter and remaining 1 1/2 cups of sugar in a large bowl using an electric mixer. Until light and fluffy. Beat in Vanilla , then eggs one at a time. Add flour , mix for 30 seconds.
  3. Use wet hands to roll 2 tablespoons of dough at a time into balls , roll balls in sugar.
  4. Put cookie balls on parchment lined baking sheets spread about 2 inches apart. Flatten the cookies with a buttered bottom of a drinking glass.
  5. Bake 10 to 12 minutes.
  6. Let cool
     

