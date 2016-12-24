Chef Yvonne's Shuga Cookies

Ingredients
- 2 cups of sugar
- 2 1/2 cups of all purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 14 Tablespoons (1 3/4 sticks ) unsalted butter softened
- 2 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 eggs
Process
- Heat oven to 350. Put 1/2 cup sugar in a separate bowl. Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together, set aside.
- Beat the butter and remaining 1 1/2 cups of sugar in a large bowl using an electric mixer. Until light and fluffy. Beat in Vanilla , then eggs one at a time. Add flour , mix for 30 seconds.
- Use wet hands to roll 2 tablespoons of dough at a time into balls , roll balls in sugar.
- Put cookie balls on parchment lined baking sheets spread about 2 inches apart. Flatten the cookies with a buttered bottom of a drinking glass.
- Bake 10 to 12 minutes.
-
Let cool
Copyright 2016 KTVB
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs