Centennial High School: Shaolin Martial Arts Show

The Confucius Institute at the University of Idaho is bringing a special event to the valley at Centennial High School in the auditorium on Friday January 20th. This is a free show and open to all families with demonstrations by the Shaolin Martial Arts team from China. There will be lots of entertainment and an opportunity to learn about the Chinese culture. There is just one show and it is at 7pm. You can click here to learn more about this event.

Copyright 2016 KTVB