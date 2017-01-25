Cards Against Humanity looks in Obama's direction for CEO job

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 24: President Barack Obama delivers the keynote speech during the National Clean Energy Summit 8.0 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for National Clean Energy Summit) (Photo: Isaac Brekken, 2015 Getty Images)

The popular card game Cards Against Humanity is looking to up its game for a new CEO, and it would appear they have their eyes sight on former Pres. Obama to fill the position.

On a Craigslist ad posted to Chicago on Sunday, the game company said they're looking for someone with 'experience hunting terrorist masterminds', a 'natural born citizen of the United States', and most importantly, 'minimum eight years experience President of the United States of America or equivalent nation.'

Cards Against Humanity are looking for the following qualifications:

Strong public speaking skills

Steady disposition, remains cool under pressure

Willing to inherit the consequences of eight years of irresponsible spending

Excellent negotiator able to deal with stubborn opposition

Experience hunting terrorist masterminds

Minimum eight years experience President of the United States of America or equivalent nation

Strongly prefer the first black editor of Harvard Law Review

Must currently hold a national approval rating of 57.2% or higher

Passed comprehensive healthcare reform

Natural born citizen of the United States

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

The ideal candidate will be excited to travel for work and be a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Women and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.

"If you're the right candidate," the ad said. "We will reward you 51% of our company and you can set your own salary."

In the job listing, the company offered, 'health/dental/vision insurance (while available), 'a new computer', 'pre-tax transit benefit', and 'access to office pantry with unlimited almonds.'

Cards Against Humanity promised 'paid relocation to Chicago is available.'

The Obama's, now out of office since Friday, announced plans for the Obama Foundation. The foundation will be located in Chicago's South Side.

If you're interested in applying for the position, email mail@cardsagainsthumanity.com.

KSDK