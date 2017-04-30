Canada sees influx of Americans seeking asylum

(Photo: CBC News, KING)

It's been two years since Yasmine Yousef helped start a transitional home for Muslim women fleeing domestic violence.

With locations in Toronto and Vancouver, Nisa Homes is believed to be the first of its kind in Canada, supporting women who otherwise may not seek help.

But it's not just locals using the shelter according to a report by CBC News.

Since last fall's U.S. election, it's housed dozens of women and children who walked across the border into British Columbia.

The British Columbia Immigrant Services Society tells CBC News that 420 people applied for refugee status in the province in the first three months of this year. 80% them crossed the border by foot.

Read the full story by CBC News here: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/bc-muslim-refugee-shelter-1.4088916

Exclusive to KING